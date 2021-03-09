Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B, First Female With Diamond Certified Single

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B, First Female With Diamond Certified Single

Cardi B just made history as the first female rapper to earn a diamond certified Single for ‘Bodak Yellow.’

Today the RIAA officially certified Cardi with her Diamond status meaning it has moved at least 10 million equivalent units in the U.S alone including both pure purchases and streaming equivalents.

The Grammy winning rapper has achieved such major success in such a short span of time that it is truly incredible and something to celebrate! Bardi expressed her gratitude to her fans with short video:

You guys are going to be so happy .I’m soo happy!!! pic.twitter.com/vJi0lORn3k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

Now do remember that in addition to the Diamond certification of “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B’s 2020 single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion is now certified 5x Platinum! The first single by a female to reach that status so fast. Cardi perhaps may be receiving yet another diamond plaque soon as her hit ‘I Like It’ is sitting pretty at 9x platinum, while ‘Girls Like You’ with Maroon 5 is steadily climbing at 8x platinum.

Whew! Diamond certified and dropping her very own Cardi B doll this July? The Bronx superstar is right; it’s definitely Up & It’s STUCK!

It’s been almost a year since the very first Verzuz battle and it’s growing bigger and some would argue-better than ever.

VERZUZ Acquires A Deal With Triller

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland just keep elevating their quarantine breakout show, Verzuz and it looks as though Verzuz TV has a new home in the Triller Network. One of the best parts of the deal is that the 43 already participants of the battle will get shares in the company as well. Swizzy recently told Billboard,

“I don’t think there’s another company in the world that would let us bring in 43 artists-friends to participate in ownership of a company that’s valued at over a billion plus dollars. They came very strong and also with many creatives that are owners in the company already. That was a sign for us of being a perfect fit — and very disruptive.”

“hearing everybody being so floored about having shares in the company and feeling like they belong. That’s the real currency. It’s going to take the creative to save the creative.”

It’s not quite clear what this deal means for the fans but I feel like they should be announcing the next VERZUZ Battle any minute now.

