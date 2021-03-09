LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Brandy has signed on to not only star in, but also to provide music for their new drama pilot, “Queens”.

The storyline follows four women, who together were a famous 90s hip hop group, try to rekindle their musical fame. Grammy winner, Brandy, will play the role of Naomi. Naomi was known as the musical genius behind the group and found out on her own she wasn’t as successful without her bandmates. Brandy will be providing original music for the show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Deadline announced on Monday that Grammy-winning artist and actress Brandy will be joining the cast of ABC’s upcoming drama pilot titled Queens. Queens follows “four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches–their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”

The show has already casted Eve and Naturi Naughton for roles in the group. The premier date for the pilot hasn’t been released yet.

SEE ALSO: ‘Coming 2 America’ Was A Royal Success Thanks To Massive Opening Weekend On Amazon Prime Video

SEE ALSO: 50 Cent Talks ‘BMF’ Series, Pop Smoke Acting, Marriage + Why Jeezy’s Verzuz Battle Was “Desperation” [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Brandy To Star In ABC’s Hip Hop Drama Pilot “Queens” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: