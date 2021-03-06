Cardi B Deactivates Her Twitter Account After Fan Backlash

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In case you thought Cardi B could do no wrong in the minds of her fans, think again.

The rapper has deactivated her Twitter account after people lashed out at her choice to release a doll rather than an album.

Responding to the criticism on Instagram Live, Cardi says she’s under a lot of “pressure.

Are fans being too demanding, or is Cardi too accessible?

Cardi took to Instagram Live to set the record straight on all of her current ventures. She said that while she is working on new music, fans need to be patient as she puts her focus toward other projects.

“I have so much pressure. I’m working on a lot of s— to please people,” she said. “I wanna please my fans, because y’all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can’t say, and I’m doing it for ya.” She posed a question for those who were frustrated that she was working on other businesses in the meantime. “How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?” she said. Earlier in the day, the mom of 2-year-old Kulture Kiari announced that she had designed her own doll with the brand Real Women Are.

