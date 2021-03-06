Eddie Murphy Heads Back to Stand-Up

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Eddie Murphy was a guest on Kevin Harts podcast. Eddie said had it not been for COVID-19 we would have already seen him back on the stand-up comedy stage.He said the plan was to release Dolemite, do Saturday Night Live, release Coming 2 America and hit the stage.He said as soon as it is safe for everyone to be out and together he still plans to hit the stage.

(CNN) After three decades and multiple blockbuster movies, Eddie Murphy is planning a return to the medium that helped launch his acting career.

The “Beverly Hills Cop” star has revealed that he wants to do new stand-up comedy performances once the pandemic ends.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s podcast “Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart” on Thursday, the actor said had it not been for Covid-19 restrictions, he would have already made a comeback.

“The whole time last year I would have been out working on my act, trying to get my sh*t right, and then the whole thing shut down.” He added that “when the pandemic is over and it’s safe for everybody to go out and do it, then the plan is to do it.”

source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: