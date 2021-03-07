CLOSE
New Look For Lola Bunny In ‘Space Jam 2’

LeBron James

Source: Nike / NIke

The director on Space Jam: A New Legacy has decided to tone down the look for one of the characters, which has set the internet into a raging debate.

Malcolm D. Lee says he wanted to desexualize Lola Bunny, reworking the animated figure into something more 2021, telling Entertainment Weekly, “It’s important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters.”

Lots of people seem upset by the redesign, while others joked how this was even a thing to complain about.

