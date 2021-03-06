Ochocinco Says Drake and Rick Ross Are Making A Joint Album

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There have been rumors that Rick Ross had Drake were going on a joint album together, and Chad Ochocinco has made the rumor resurface. He retweeted a tweet that said, “Drake and Ross been cooking up for a decade, what’s their best collab?”

He then added, “The joint album they’re doing together with unseat all projects they’ve done to date,” He also added a shushing face emoji.”

So far, nothing has been confirmed.

Talks of Drake and Ross putting out a joint project, which was tentatively titled Y.O.L.O., first started in 2011. “I have been working on a mixtape with Ross,” Drake told XXL at the time. “A mixtape called Y.O.L.O. [That means] You Only Live Once. I’ve been working on that for the last couple of weeks. We haven’t really connected because he’s been going through this thing with his health. I’ve been stashing my little beats and verses.”

The two rappers’ relationship soured a bit in 2015, when Drake had a highly-publicized beef with MMG artist Meek Mill. Ross and Drake settled their differences in 2017, and continued to frequently work together, putting out songs like “Money in the Grave” and “Gold Roses.” Will we finally get the joint project fans have been waiting for? Time will tell.

