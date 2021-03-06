Twitter Testing New ‘Undo’ Feature

It’s still not an edit button, but we’re one step closer it seems.
Twitter is testing an ‘undo’ feature that will allow users to claw back a message immediately after hitting send.
App developer Jane Manchun Wong uncovered a timer that shows a blue “undo” bar appearing beneath the words “Your Tweet was sent.”
Twitter has confirmed its testing an ‘undo send’ feature that would give users five seconds to retract a tweet before its posted.
The feature would be one of several options available to paid subscribers of the popular social media platform, Twitter spokesperson confirmed Friday.
The ability to ‘undo’ a tweet was first teased last summer in a user survey asking members what features they’d be most interested in.
Twitter recently announced it will be rolling out a ‘super follow’ feature allowing users to charge followers for exclusive content, similar to OnlyFans.
The new paid features come in the wake of complaints of censorship and a misinformation epidemic on the platform.