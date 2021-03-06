World’s Oldest Living Person Will Carry Olympic Flame In Japan

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kane Tanaka, who is 118 years old and the oldest person alive, will carry the Olympic flame at the upcoming games in Japan.

Not only is she the oldest person alive, but she’s survived two pandemics and has survived cancer twice.

Her family will push her in her wheelchair for most of her 100-meter leg, but she has vowed to walk a few steps. How inspiring is that??

“It’s great she reached that age and she can still keep up an active lifestyle — we want other people to see that and feel inspired, and not to think age is a barrier,” said her grandson Eiji Tanaka, who is in his 60s.

Previous record holders for the oldest Olympic torchbearers include Aida Gemanque of Brazil, who lit the torch at the 2016 Rio Summer Games age 106, and table tennis player Alexander Kaptarenko, who ran with the torch at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games at 101 years old. Read more about Kane Tanaka and her life below.

