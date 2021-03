LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Big Sean Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

Big Sean has released a video for the song “Deep Reverence.”

In it, he pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who is featured in the song.

Throughout the video, Big Sean is riding around LA, and there are different shots of a portrait of Nipsey throughout the city.

Snoop Dogg and Dom Kennedy also make appearances in the video.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: