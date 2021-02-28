LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

McDonald’s Announces Partnership with Beyond Meat! Lets go plant based then! Im so interested to see how people will react to this new menu item. Hopefully, it’s a win for the customers!

McDonald’s is expected to launch its first plant-based burger, the McPlant, later this year, and it sounds like this is only the first of many new plant-based options for the chain. Beyond Meat, which is partnering with McDonald’s on the McPlant patty, has announced a three-year global deal with the fast-food giant. According to VegNews, the partnership will result in several innovative protein alternatives for the McDonald’s menu.

“We’re excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation in this space, and entering into this strategic agreement is an important step on our journey to bring delicious, high quality, plant-based menu items to our customers,” said Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. (Related: McDonald’s Is Making These 8 Major Upgrades.)

Beyond Meat has also been partnering with Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut to offer meat-free alternatives.

Would you try a McPlant or any other meatless options at McDonald’s? Have you eaten vegan burgers before?

