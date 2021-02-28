CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kobe Bryant’sBasketball Hoop Auctioned For $37,2000

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

American Film Institute's 44th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams - Arrivals

Source: Barry King / Getty

Kobe Bryant’s childhood basketball hoop recently sold for an insane amount of money. Could you just imagine the memories attached to that hoop? Hope the recipient puts it to good use!

 

Kobe Bryant’s childhood basketball hoop has sold for a King’s ransom!

The hoop fetched $37,200 at Heritage Auctions, and it’s truly prized memorabilia. It was attached to the garage at Kobe’s childhood home in Pennsylvania … it’s the hoop Kobe used to help perfect his legendary jump shot.

As TMZ reported, the home sold recently for $810,000, but the seller wanted a premium for the backboard and the rim and the buyer wasn’t interested. So, it was dismounted and the home seller just scored a sizable bounty.

Kobe memorabilia is in ultra-high demand since his tragic death a year ago last month … prices have skyrocketed for signed basketballs, jerseys and, frankly, anything Kobe. For example, a signed piece of the hardwood from Kobe’s Staples Center — where he played his final NBA game — was auctioned off north of $600k!

 Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube Visits 'Fuse Top 20 Countdown'
Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros Of Holding Back…
 4 hours ago
03.01.21
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 11 hours ago
02.28.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 11 hours ago
02.28.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 19 hours ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close