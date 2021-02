LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hotties are you ready for some new Megan Thee Stallion? The “Body” rapper took to Instagram earlier this week to let fans know she has teamed up with Maroon 5 for a new track titled, “ Beautiful Mistakes.”

“BEAUTIFUL MISTAKES @MAROON5 FT ME DROPS MARCH 3RD SAVE THE DATE AND PRESAVE THE SONG HOTTIES! Link in their bio.”

Hotties, are you going to get into this new Megan and Maroon?

