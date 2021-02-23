Meek Mill Sends Takashi a Cease & Desist Following Feud

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Meek Mill did not like his ‘appearance’ in 6ix9ine’s Zaza music video.

Tekashi took the ‘fight’ video between him and Meek and used it in his music video for Zaza.

Meek took legal action by having his attorney send a cease and desist letter to Tekashi. How did Tekashi respond?

“Meek Mill wrote a letter to my lawyers. He said we are bullying him,” 6ix9ine wrote in an Instagram carousel. The next slide was a screenshot of the letter which highlighted the Philly emcee’s name.

“HOW YOU START SOMETHING YOU CANT FINISH????? HE WANT TO BE TAKEN OUT THE VIDEO BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE LAUGHING AT HIM,” Tekashi wrote in the caption.

The Dreamchasers head honcho didn’t comment on the cease and desist at the time that this article was written. Instead, he was on Twitter giving words of wisdom. “If they not giving you energy putting a battery in your back let them go! Friends/family/relationship or business! No fear,” he wrote.

The cease and desist comes days after Meek and Tekashi had a heated altercation inside of the parking lot of an Atlanta club.

“The feds sent him to take me out wtf. had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me … I thought I was dreaming wtf,” Meek said in a since-deleted post.

