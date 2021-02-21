LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

AOC, Beyonce, Reese Witherspoon, And More Raise Millions For Texas

With Texans still reeling from the aftermath of crippling cold weather, several big named individuals have stepped up to aid their fellow Americans.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kicked off a fundraiser on Thursday that has already brought in $2 million. Five charity organizations across the state are set to receive the money.

Houston native Beyoncé teamed up with Adidas and Bread of Life through her nonprofit BeyGood to provide relief aid. Reese Witherspoon’s nearly three million Twitter followers managed to overwhelm the Houston Mutual Aid to the point where they asked donors to hold off so they could process the requests.

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Pierre Desir gave 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank, while the Dallas Wings WNBA team is matching all donations up to $6,000.

In which other ways have you seen people step up to help?

source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: