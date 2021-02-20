CLOSE
Walt Disney World Get Special Magic For 50th Anniversary Celebration

Walt Disney World Theme Park Icons Get Special Magic For 50th Anniversary Celebration

To help celebrate Walt Disney World Theme Park’s 50th anniversary, various parts of the park will have specialty makeovers.
For the event, Mickey and Minnie mouse will wear specialty sparkly costumes.
The Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, Tree of Life, and the Tower of Terror will also get makeovers.
There will also be new attractions, specialty items and food, and exclusive merchandise during the event.
The celebration will begin on October 1st, and it will last for 18 months.
What is your favorite Disney memory from when you were a child?

 

