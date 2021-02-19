CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Officially Files For Divorce

Kim Kardashian Officially Files For Divorce

 

After seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West. Sources say the split is “as amicable as a divorce can be” all while Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 4 children. There was a prenup in place and the two are said to be close to reaching a property settlement agreement.

We hope the two can stay committed to having a healthy co-parenting environment for their children.

 

 

Beyoncé For President

 

Once again! Fresh off of today’s release of her all new ICY PARK Adidas collection, the Queen Bey is swooping in to help her fellow Texans with her Beygood foundation! Beygood, and Bread of Life, a Houston disaster relief organization will be providing grants of up to $1,000 for those in need due to this horrible winter storm. Residents of Texas can apply for the grant using the Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form here: https://breadoflifeinc.org/disasterrelief/

 

BREAD OF LIFE is also accepting donations if you are looking for a place to donate! It’s important to keep those in need in our thoughts and prayers, we encourage everyone to find a way to chip in and help. No donation is too big or too small.

 

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Officially Files For Divorce  was originally published on kysdc.com

