Keith & Kenny Lucas Discuss The Writing & Making Of Judas & The Black Messiah [WATCH]

Keith and Kenny Lucas are writers on the Warner Bros feature Judas and The Black Messiah, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. JUDAS, the story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal. They open up about the writing process, some of the heavier moments on set, and how they were able to transition from the comedy space.

 

