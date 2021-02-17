CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
HomeTatum Takeover

Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Is Officially Worth $1 Billion

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Rihanna

Source: Gray Sorrenti / Harper’s Bazaar

The completion of a round of Series B funding for Savage x Fenty raised $115M, pushing the brand’s worth to $1B. The $115M raised is intended to help expand the Fenty brand with retail stores and an athletic wear line. CultureBanx predicts that after the success after these past few years, the brand is on pace to lead the global lingerie market by 2025. 

rihanna , tatum takeover

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh Dead At…
 6 hours ago
02.17.21
Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson On Witnessing Grace And…
 7 hours ago
02.17.21
Ciara Tells Oprah She’s Enjoying Her Post Baby…
 10 hours ago
02.17.21
15 items
Rick Ross Masterfully Performs Hits For NPR Tiny…
 1 day ago
02.17.21
Photos
Close