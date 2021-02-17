Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Is Officially Worth $1 Billion

The completion of a round of Series B funding for Savage x Fenty raised $115M, pushing the brand’s worth to $1B. The $115M raised is intended to help expand the Fenty brand with retail stores and an athletic wear line. CultureBanx predicts that after the success after these past few years, the brand is on pace to lead the global lingerie market by 2025.
Boosie Shares Toxic Hot Take On Lori Harvey While On DJ Vlad, Twitter Demands He Stop Being Interviewed
Please stop askin Boosie & T.I. Questions ... I’m begging— PUBLIC ENEMY #1 (@Stoney2Krazy) February 16, 2021
Boosie had a grown woman rape his minor children. The conversation stops there— Mila.K 🇸🇱 (@Mila_lovinGreen) February 16, 2021
Boosie got 6 baby mothers talkin bout Lori Harvey aint wife material— ᴇ$ (@EASTRICHH) February 16, 2021
Men think so highly of themselves. Boosie, a never married, uneducated, hideously ugly man with 100 kids thinks somebody is a simp. How will MBJ live with that?!?!?!??? https://t.co/ZZ82PW6Sve— Unbossed & Unbought (@KendrasUsername) February 16, 2021
Boosie is 38 and looks 48 and worried about what a 24 year old is doing with her pussy. Unserious— Long live Scorcese (@Less_HumbleTeej) February 16, 2021
lori barely speaks and niggas be having full think pieces on her life choices it’s so funny to me and why tf y’all still getting boosie advice off vladtv???? 😭😭 https://t.co/k307wIc80A— maya no (@featyagirl) February 16, 2021
Why are yall steady asking Boosie about anything first off?😂 pic.twitter.com/lrOO79q57W— DKT (@darleneturner53) February 16, 2021
Boosie saying he wouldn't marry Lori Harvey like he would even be an option to her is the most delusional thing I've read all week. pic.twitter.com/tUhqo3HHx4— Capricorn. Rarely surprised, always bemused. (@Hazel_i) February 16, 2021
why y’all keep askin boosie and TI questions 😭 https://t.co/B0dn3eM6Gk— rager 🧟♀️ (@frustratedtroy) February 16, 2021
Its always disappointing when Boosie is trending and it's not because he was arrested for hiring adults to have sex with children. pic.twitter.com/9IlGF6Ag9I— Laddii (@o0oTrinaBinao0o) February 16, 2021
There’s only a 4 year age difference between lil boosie and Michael B Jordan?? pic.twitter.com/Rd6cQY75lk— Ya moms a heaux (@gisellepiaget_) February 16, 2021