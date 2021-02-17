Lil Baby Shuts Down New Album Rumors

Lil Baby seemingly isn’t in any rush to get another project in the hands of his fans. Despite the world begging the artist to deliver some more new music, Baby shut down speculation with three letters in a TikTok comment. Posting two videos of his kids dancing on the video-sharing platform, Lil Baby was bombarded with comments from fans asking for a new album. “Tell ur dad to drop a album,” wrote one fan, directing the comment to Baby’s sons Loyal and Jason. “Nah,” wrote back the artist.
Ludacris Getting The Respect He Deserves After Sharing Some Bars Via Instagram
Luda’s catalog is hitting like a mf now that I think about it https://t.co/hhcxWwb3Ni— Coach Kae 👸🏽 (@Kaeway) February 12, 2021
Tha Luda adlib at the end made my heart warm. https://t.co/Nn5WLfZrgt— MF DØØFUS (@757doofus) February 12, 2021
One day we gone talk about Luda having some of the best verses in rap. Especially his features. https://t.co/zhHVXG7l6O— Dewon Walker (@Duhhwon) February 12, 2021
Reading the sentence 'My dad always played Luda since the day I was born' made me feel older than anything else ever has😂— GATS (@Sko_Nice) February 12, 2021
One of my fav lyricists 🐐 https://t.co/665WKDO8lr— Roc (@cooly_roc) February 12, 2021
Luda wordplay has always been slept on. https://t.co/DPQ5YWWATn— DJ Contact (@semiautomatic_C) February 12, 2021
Luda was high af 😂🤣🤣 He still bae though.— 🦋♋ Beloved. ♋🦋 (@QueenAkasha86) February 12, 2021
Luda was one of my favorite rappers in elementary school— Rocky and Bullwinkle Fan Acct (@cuesef_) February 12, 2021
BTW this was a reaction to relistening to the Cool Kids Pennies remix where Bun bodies everyone and Luda is on the track.— KeyboardColossus (@freemusicempire) February 11, 2021
No Luda Slander Will Ever Be Tolerated Idc Who You Be— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) February 12, 2021