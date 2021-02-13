It’s Valentine’s weekend! What’s your favorite Valentines song?
Is it a Old School love song like: “Loves train” by Confunkshun or “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross?
Is it a groove like “Beauty” by Dru Hill or something newer like “Slow Down” by H.E.R. And Skip Marley?
Don’t forget we have a Quarantine and Chill Weekend with all of your favorite Slow jams!
8 Simple & Different Valentine’s Day Gifts To Get Your Partner
1. Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy
2. Never Say Never Card Game
3. Cookies From Cookie Society
4. SUPLMNT Water Bottle
5. Candles
6. Electronic Wine Opener
7. Air Fryer
8. Bedroom Kandi
For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist
What’s your favorite Valentines Slow jam? was originally published on rnbcincy.com