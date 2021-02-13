Showtime Pics Up The Weeknd Super Bowl Documentary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance is headed to Showtime.

The Show produced by Pepsi, is a 90 minute documentary about the months of planning that went into the 13 minute performance. The Weeknd has dropped a song, performed during halftime, announced a tour and now a documentary about the halftime show. His marketing team is amazing!

One such fact not a lot of viewers at home would know is that the hand-embroidered Givenchy jacket The Weeknd wore throughout his performance (reminiscent of his signature After Hours-era look) weighed approximately 40 pounds.

“It was made with real rubies,” he told ET. “That was probably one of the most challenging parts through the whole thing, because rubies are not the most flexible things in the world. So just to wear that thing, running around, up and down, singing live and dancing, it was really unbelievable how he was able to pull that off.”

Another thing fans may not know is that The Weeknd’s use of dancers and choreography was also a secret in itself. read more about show secrets below!

