Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears & Janet Jackson

For the last few years on Super Bowl Sunday, Justin Timberlake is reminded about the Super Bowl with Janet Jackson.

It has become known as Janet Jackson Appreciation Day. That is the Super Bowl where he ripped a portion of her shirt off and due to a malfunction, she was bare-chested on TV. She was never invited back to the Super Bowl and Justin was.

Now, there is Framing Britney that places blame on Justin for the role he played in her mental health. Particularly the song and video, Cry Me A River; Justin took to Instagram to write a lengthy apology to both women. But is it too little, too late?

Justin Timberlake says he’s remorseful over the unkind things he said about Britney Spears after their breakup … and while he’s at it he also apologizes to Janet Jackson Justin posted his apology, which reads, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

He goes on to place the blame more broadly on show biz … “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this … I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past.”

