Cardi B Talks To Jimmy Fallon About What Her Song ‘Up’ Really Means

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

During a recent virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cardi B opened up about the meaning behind her song “Up.”She said to Jimmy Fallon that the song is a metaphor for her success. But in Cardi B fashion, she also said there is another meaning. Hilarious as ever, read on to get her explanation.

First, Cardi explained that her husband Offset says the phrase “a lot,” which originally led her to believe it was a “Georgia thing,” but then fans from other Southern states informed her that they use the phrase too.

“‘If it’s up, then it’s stuck.’ What does that mean?” asked Fallon, 46.

“Um, so have you ever taken a poop, right, and it don’t come out?” Cardi began, as the late-night TV host looked down at his desk, completely caught off guard. “It’s just up and it’s stuck. Yeah.”

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: