CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mike Epps Mourns The Loss of His Dad

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Mike Epps

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Mike Epps is mourning the loss of his father, Tommie Epps. His father passed away just six weeks after his mother died.

He posted a photo of him and his father and captioned it, thank you for life and all the great memories and lessons.

Fly high King, kiss mama for me…prayers up for him and his entire family.

 

In the post, featuring a picture of the two hugging closely with smiles plastered on their faces, the Next Friday star lamented his father’s passing and expressed gratitude for the memories they shared.

“Big RIP to my DaD TOMMIE L EPPS SR. Thank you for life and all the great memories and lessons,” the 50-year-old wrote in the caption of the tribute.

source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
5 Reasons We Love Daniel Kaluuya
 7 hours ago
02.13.21
Gabrielle Union Says Learning To Embrace Her Natural…
 2 days ago
02.12.21
Ryan Destiny’s Black Opal Ambassadorship Is A Full…
 2 days ago
02.12.21
Need More People: Lil Uzi Vert Says Jay-Z…
 2 days ago
02.12.21
Photos
Close