Mike Epps Mourns The Loss of His Dad

Mike Epps is mourning the loss of his father, Tommie Epps. His father passed away just six weeks after his mother died.

He posted a photo of him and his father and captioned it, thank you for life and all the great memories and lessons.

Fly high King, kiss mama for me…prayers up for him and his entire family.

In the post, featuring a picture of the two hugging closely with smiles plastered on their faces, the Next Friday star lamented his father’s passing and expressed gratitude for the memories they shared.

“Big RIP to my DaD TOMMIE L EPPS SR. Thank you for life and all the great memories and lessons,” the 50-year-old wrote in the caption of the tribute.

