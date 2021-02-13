Denzel Washington Opens Up About Christianity

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In a recent interview, Denzel Washington chatted about his new movie role in The Little Things.

While talking about the role, he also opened up about his faith. Denzel is quite private about his life but not about his beliefs. Denzel gives a faith-based answer about the origins of his career as well as success.

As many fans know, Washington is a devout Christian who is unapologetic about his faith. He grew up in the church and knew from an early age that he would play an important role in sharing the Gospel of Jesus worldwide.

“I’m doing what God told me to do from the beginning,” Washington said. “It was prophesied that I would travel the world and speak to millions of people…I thought it would be through my work, and it has been.”

At this stage in his life, Washington is clear that he has a God-given given mission, which is to utilize his talents to the best of his ability and take advantage of every opportunity to be about God’s business, he told the Financial Times.

SOURCE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: