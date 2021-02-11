Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Spotted Leaving Dinner Date With Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre Spotted Leaving Dinner Date With Apryl Jones
Although their faces were partially covered, Dr. Dre was spotted leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood with Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones.
Yes, Omarion’s ex-fiancee and Lil Fizz’s ex-girlfriend, Apryl Jones.
Now, it is no secret that the media mogul is in the middle of a messy divorce and this is probably part of the reason why his estranged wife, Nicole Young, has allegedly been asking for proof of purchases Dr. Dre has made for his mistresses. Young claims Dr. Dre just purchased a $ 2.15 Million dollar home in 2019 for one of his mistresses. No word yet from any of the parties involved on if this Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones entanglement is a serious thing or not, but this sure is getting juicy!
Gorilla Glue Girl Is Glue Free
Looks like we can’t call her ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ anymore! Tessica Brown is rejoicing after finally having the Gorilla Glue adhesive spray surgically removed from her head! The $12,500 four-long procedure went down Wednesday in Beverly Hills and she got it all done for FREE thanks to Dr. Michael Obeng, director of MiKO Plastic Surgery. Tessica still has about $20K dollars and counting in her gofundme account and says she plans to spend that money on wigs.
Stuck On Stupid: Woman Fried On Twitter For Using Gorilla Glue To Style Her Hairdo


Omggg this lady with the Gorilla Glue in her hair is giving me anxiety! 😭— Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 4, 2021



Gorilla glue’s official TT commented on her page! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/OqZ8pTKIck— Janée (@JaneeMonique808) February 4, 2021


the gorilla glue hair video is stressing me out— season finale (@future_liz) February 4, 2021


Gorilla snot ≠ gorilla glue— Bruja Brat (@BrujaBanton) February 4, 2021
They not even sold in the same part of the store? ☹️


The only Gorilla Glue I care about pic.twitter.com/XkoF5inb9U— ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) February 4, 2021


I didn’t even know they made gorilla glue in a spray can?!? pic.twitter.com/LQJA1xT0jg— CallMeUnc (@realmrgame7) February 4, 2021


Sorry to all my work today but I am busy with this Gorilla Glue girl.— roxane gay (@rgay) February 4, 2021


Gorilla glue aside... it look nice 😭😭— cala (@nigglysaurus) February 4, 2021


saw gorilla glue was trending this morning and thought that weed twitter was popping off.... but NOPE 👀 prayers up lol— Blazy Susan (@Blazy_Susan) February 4, 2021


Gorilla Glue pic.twitter.com/DQFUftjyiR— PeaceLove&MumboSauce (@igotit4free) February 4, 2021


That girl sprayed gorilla glue on her hair. Oh Lord I lift my sister and her scalp up in loving prayer.— Baby Lynch (@babyjoonho) February 4, 2021


Is someone using Gorilla Glue in their hair? pic.twitter.com/gVNOH0Q2Ll— Momba- A Dr. Jill Biden Stan (@TMikaMouse) February 4, 2021


I actually learned that this morning when one of my students came in with a mohawk and he told me that he used gorilla glue for it lol https://t.co/xe859zqjpH— Jack Goff (@iRockFakeShoes) February 4, 2021


I am...— A.G. Marie (Aige) (@agmarie92) February 4, 2021
Okay.
So let's pretend that somebody else in the household bought the gglue and she didn't know exactly what it was...


All I want to know is if the gorilla glue was in the bathroom or if she went in the tool box for it 😂— Giovanni 📌 (@20kGambino) February 4, 2021


She need a commercial deal for Gorilla Glue 😭— JP (@longhair3000) February 4, 2021


Damn. I wish I could laugh at the Gorilla glue situation but I genuinely feel bad for this girl. pic.twitter.com/aXUruDCk3M— Stardust𓂀 (@LucipurrVonMars) February 4, 2021


Gorilla glue might need to get in the hair game!!!— And that’s sincerely Ciara. (@CiaraKnowsItAll) February 4, 2021


This gorilla glue hair situation got me stressed... I need to know what happens next.— K. (@callmedoll_face) February 4, 2021
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Spotted Leaving Dinner Date With Apryl Jones was originally published on kysdc.com