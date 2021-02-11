Hip-Hop Spot: Mir Fontane On Cardi B Allegedly Stealing “Up” Hook + Where They Place Blame [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

New Jersey artists Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos sat down with Headkrack​ for an interview to address the allegations surrounding Cardi B’s new single “Up”, and how the hook was potentially stolen, according to the artists. Cardi B teased “Up” on August 7th, a fact that she posted on Twitter to defend herself. Fontane explains first recording the track as early as April, and despite the controversy, isn’t looking to sue or for a handout. Catch the full interview on Headkrack’s YouTube page!

