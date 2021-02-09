LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

BRS Kash joined The Morning Hustle​ to talk about his latest project, “Kash Only”, and his Billboard charting hit single “Throat Baby.”

He says that both women knew the song was about them and shares the story about how one of their boyfriends called him out after he heard the song! He also touches on his musical background, his friendship with Mulatto, and what his perfect Valentine’s Day date would consist of!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

BRS Kash Shares The Inspiration Of “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” & How The Woman’s Boyfriend Found Out [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: