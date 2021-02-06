Wild’n Out Returns After Nick Cannons Apology

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like things are on the up and up for Nick Cannon. After apologizing and being in time out for a few months; things are finally turning around as his old shows like Wild n’ Out are on the roll out and returning. 2021 is starting off to a good start for the guy.n

Source

Last year, Wild ‘N Out was taken off the air because of comments the NCredible Entertainment founder made on his Cannon’s Class podcast. Cannon eventually apologized to the Jewish community for making statements that many people believed were based on anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,”

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” a representative from MTV told Variety.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: