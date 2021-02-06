CLOSE
Football
CDC Gives Safe Super Bowl Party Guidelines

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Source: Matt Sullivan / Getty

The Big Game kicks off this Sunday and the Centers for Disease Control wants to make sure that a certain uninvited guest doesn’t show up as you stuff your face with nachos and dip.

Posted on the federal health agency’s website under its “small gatherings” page is a list of recommendations, which includes throwing a virtual viewing party. Read below how to celebrate your big game day safely if you choose to gather.

Source

The CDC says if possible, have an outdoor viewing party using a projector screen.

Other guidelines include wearing a mask with two or more layers, avoid direct contact like handshakes or hugs, bring in fresh air through windows and doors, and encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks.

For more advice on how to hold a safe gathering, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/small-gatherings.html.

 

