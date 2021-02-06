Funkmaster Flex Claims Drake, Kanye West & Ll Cool J Got Liposuction

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The shade is beyond real! Funkmaster Flex was a guest on the podcast, Million Dollars Worth of Game hosted by Gillie Da King and Wallo267.

They asked him why he went public with his liposuction. He said the only reason he went public was that he learned Drake, Kanye West, and LL Cool J all had the same procedure.

Source

“I went public with it just because I thought everyone did,” he said, going on to explain that the procedure was recommended by professional athletes, who he did not name. “Now, I can’t say I seen, but I can say, you know, I did, to my knowledge, Drake and Kanye and LL (Cool J) and people like that, that’s what they were doing,” Flex cotinued. “When I called and I got in touch with the guy who did it for me, I was recommended because current football players and current boxers go to him.” While LL Cool J’s name in this mix is new information, rumors of Kanye and Drake going under the knife are nothing new. While Drake hasn’t spoken on his involvement, Mr. West actually confirmed recently that he got liposuction in 2016. “I didn’t want y’all to call me fat, so I got liposuction,” he said, going on to say he was scared of being treated the way his brother-in-law, Rob Kardashian, was when he gained weight.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: