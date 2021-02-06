Kodak Back With a Whole New Style

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kodak Black is out of jail and made Johnny Dang his first stop.

Kodak got a new grill, new necklaces and rings.

He is also sporting a new massive tattoo on his forehead that some think is the Atlanta Hawks logo; Kodak has not said what it is. He is also sporting a new hairstyle.

Source

Kodak Black has shared a new song on which he discusses his post-prison lifestyle – listen to ‘Every Balmain’ below.

Black’s 46-month prison sentence for federal weapons charges was commuted last month by former US President Donald Trump.

The rapper shared a new song called ‘Last Day In’ immediately after his release from prison, in which he addressed the pardon, and has now shared more new material.

The rapper and his team had long appealed to Trump for his release, and in a now-deleted tweet shared on November 27, he promised: “If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything.”

Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen then clarified that the tweet was deleted for legal reasons, not because of a lack of intention.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: