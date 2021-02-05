CLOSE
The Morning Hustle Agree To This Friendly Super Bowl Wager [WATCH]

The Morning Hustle decided to put down a friendly wager among each other for the winner between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Kansas City Chiefs. Angie Ange & Lore’l pick the Chiefs, Headkrack , and Billy Sorrells are going with Tom Brady and the Bucs. The winning duo gets to take over the other’s social media pages for the day and post whatever they want! One of these pairs isn’t going to wake up happy on Monday! Who do you got winning? Make your prediction and the score below!

  

