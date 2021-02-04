LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Angie Ange kicked off @The Morning Hustle​ with an important reminder for those who continue to hold on to the past, which allows no room for growth in the future!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The full quote goes as following via WordOfSuccess on IG: “Stop replaying the past in your mind. It’s gone. Use your mental energy to create something new. Don’t waste your precious life being stuck on what didn’t work out or what you could’ve done. Do something new today. Each moment is another chance to recreate yourself.”

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin’!? One Of Them Has To Be Cappin’ – Is It Lamar Odom or Sabrina Parr?! [WATCH]

SEE ALSO: The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Angie’s Motivation: Why You Need To Stop Replaying The Past In Your Mind. It’s Gone [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: