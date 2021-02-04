Joe Budden Brings Podcast To Patreon

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Four months after ending his exclusive Spotify deal, Joe Budden is bringing his podcast to Patreon and has been made an adviser to the company, taking on the title head of creator equity. Like many other podcasters on Patreon, his show will be available freely on most podcasting platforms — with the notable exception of Spotify — and paying supporters will have access to additional perks. Both his show, The Joe Budden Podcast, and his network, The Joe Budden Network, will be supported through the same Patreon page with the same subscription cost.

“That is so prehistoric,” he says, explaining that when he signed his Spotify deal three years ago, he and Spotify both wanted to see if exclusive deals could work. He says he proved the model, along with the potential of his audience, but didn’t want Spotify to use his fans and reach to prove the platform’s own worth and make money.

