Kanye West Being Sued From Allegedly ‘Sunday Service’ Crew

Kanye West is currently facing two class-action lawsuits alleging mistreatment of performers and staff of his extravagant Sunday Service shows pay, according to reports.
Filed last summer in Los Angeles, the lawsuits are reportedly divided between performers and crew; Frank Kim is repping more 500 performers, while attorneys Harris & Ruble are concentrating on the approximately 300 crew members. Some of the stories from the lawsuit, reported by the UK Sun, are shocking if by now sadly predictable tales from the gig economy: A hairstylist named Raina Leon claimed she had to wait 120 days for a $550 paycheck from work done in November 2019, which was then less a $20 wire fee deducted by West’s company.
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
1.
1 of 15
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
2.
2 of 15
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
3.
3 of 15
Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees— a baking hun 👩🏾🍳 (@gyaldemshnicker) January 26, 2021
4.
4 of 15
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
5.
5 of 15
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Khloe after watching Jordyn woods bussit challenge😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/u4Yz2KHLu3— HelenDaDon💰 (@Yeraaaa1) January 26, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— Tiger Goods 🐯 (@tigergoods15) January 26, 2021
8.
8 of 15
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— Dor!an (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Bust A. Nuttington III ➐ (@Jhordan_wit_a_H) January 26, 2021
12.
12 of 15
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— shoob💫 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
13.
13 of 15
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— kd 📸✨ (@____justkd) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
14.
14 of 15
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
15.
15 of 15
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021