Drake Pays Off College Students Debt

Drake is proving what a good guy he is.

A Toronto rapper named BucksInDaCut posted on Instagram that his 2021 resolution was to save money and pay off his debt.

He then showed the $1300 he had in his hands.The video got lots of attention, including from Drake.

Drake commented, “Yo what’s this mans PayPal I’m doubling that for my guy Bucks B.”

Earlier this week, the Instagram account 6ixBuzz reposted a video from Toronto-based rapper BucksInDaCut, where he shared that his goal for this year is to stack more money than he did in 2020. After revealing he began the year with $500 Canadian dollars (around $390 U.S. dollars), he proceeded to count his current savings, which amounted to $1,300 Canadian dollars ($1,016 USD).

To BucksInDaCut’s surprise, Drake slid in the comments and wrote, “Yo what’s this mans PayPal I’m doubling that for my guy Bucks B.” Drizzy made good on his word. In a second video, Bucks confirmed that Drake sent the funds, and, to his surprise, also paid off Bucks’ student debt.

