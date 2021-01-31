Mulatto Speaks Up On DaniLeighs Yellow Bone Drama

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Social media was not happy about DaniLeigh’s song, Yellow Bone. Social media was even more unhappy with her apology. DaniLeigh couldn’t understand why she could not be proud about her skin tone when brown skin girls sing proudly about their skin tone. When most celebs have kept quiet, Mulatto stepped in to her defense.

Atlanta rapper Mulatto is dishing out her opinion. In a new interview, she spoke on the allegations and controversy she’s drawn over her name and the potential colorism connected with it as well as R&B singer DaniLeigh‘s recent drama.

MULATTO SPEAKS ON COLORISM + “YELLOW BONE” SITUATION

This comes in light of DL’s controversy from her song “Yellow Bone.” The word mulatto, by dictionary definition, means “a person of mixed white and black ancestry, especially a person with one white and one black parent.” She spoke out though and said she never intended any harm, confirmed she was still changing her name and also spoke about DL’s situation.

Latto specifically gave Dani a pass and said she didn’t believe there was ill intent behind her “Yellow Bone” incident.

“I would say I see both sides because me being an artist, I see how our intentions can get flipped. Because I genuinely believe her intentions was not to offend anyone or to like, up one skin color and put down another skin color. I feel like her intentions wasn’t that.”

