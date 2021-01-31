BLM Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black Lives Matter went international following the death of George Floyd last May, kicking off protests against police brutality across the world. Now the organization is up for a Nobel peace prize! Petter Eide, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, announced the nomination saying, “They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.” It bothers me that as a nation Amercia demonized BLM, but it is most assuring that the world recognizes the impact of such a powerful and inspirational movement for people of color.

Source

Black Lives Matter has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize — a pitch that lauds the movement’s fight against racial injustice but takes little note of the decidedly non-peaceful violence and property damage that has been committed in its name.

BLM was nominated for the humanitarian honor by a Norwegian politician who hailed its multi-racial breadth, calling it “a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice,” The Guardian reported.

The pol, Petter Eide, a member of Norway’s Parliament, brushed aside questions of the movement’s occasions of violence on Friday.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: