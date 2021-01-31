Tamar Braxton Says ‘The Problem Was Me’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tamar Braxton has been open about the work she is doing on herself. She has a new podcast that documents her progress called Under Construction. She recently posted on Instagram, for a longtime I thought it was everyone else. The problem was me #stayunderconstruction.

Tamar Braxton had a self-revelation and shared her moment of clarity with fans on Instagram.

The 43-year-old “Love and War” singer surprised many when she took responsibility for issues in her life that she’d previously blamed on “everyone else.” “For a long time I thought it was everybody else…the problem was me. 🤷🏾‍♀️#stayunderconstruction,” she wrote in a message posted to her Stories on Jan. 27.

lthough the reality TV star didn’t go into specifics about who was included in “everybody” and which issues she feels she could have handled differently, there certainly are a plethora of both people and situations that she could be referring to — from her fallout with her “The Real” co-hosts following her leaving the talk show in 2016; to her public issues with her sisters, ex-boyfriend David Adefeso, and We TV, the network that airs “Braxton Family Values” and more recently “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!”; and everything in between.

