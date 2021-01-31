The Atlanta Braves Launch The Henry Louis Aaron Fund

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Atlanta Braves are honoring the late, great Hank Aaron with a new fund aimed at promoting racial equity and opportunity.

The team is launching the ‘Henry Louis Aaron Fund’, starting with a $2 million donation from MLB, the Braves, and the Players Association. The goal of the fund will be to create opportunities in “the areas of sports, business, education, and social and racial equality”.

The purpose of the Henry Louis Aaron Fund is to provide the necessary resources to drive equity by creating access and opportunities in the areas of sports, business, education, and social and racial equality—causes Aaron constantly strived for. The Fund will live inside the Atlanta Braves Foundation and was seeded an initial $1 million.

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association added an additional $500,000 each.

“We want to continue Hank’s amazing work in growing diversity within baseball now and in the years to come,” said Terry McGuirk, Atlanta Braves Chairman, in a written statement. “I believe this seed money is just the beginning for this growing fund and I’m certain other companies and organizations who have worked with Hank over the years will join us and add to this call to action to develop talent and increase the diversity on the field and in the front offices across the league.”

