Meek Mill Makes $100 Million 2021 Goal

Meek Mill took to Twitter to set a goal. He tweeted Imma touch a 100m by Summer 2022. He then went back and retweeted himself and add a minimum, and that doesn’t seem too farfetched depending on how hard he’s willing to work. What were your 2021 goals?

It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey. Meek Mill knows that part of his mission is to financially be able to support anything that his family could possibly need or want. He’s one of the most successful rap artists of the last decade, and he’s made a boatload of money over those years. It’s not enough, though. He wants more and he’s giving himself a deadline to get there.

Promising himself that he’ll work as hard as he can to achieve his goals, Meek Mill is giving himself a short while to make a whole lot of money, publicly manifesting that he’ll make $100 million before Summer 2022.

 

