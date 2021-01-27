French Says He Has A Jay Z Feature Coming Soon

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

During a conversation on DJ Semtex’s Hip Hop Raised Me podcast, the Bronx native spoke on the possible collaboration and how much of a holy grail it is for him to get that done.

“The only person I haven’t worked with yet and we just found the song – I mean, I worked with him on other people’s songs, but me and him never had like, you know, one of the Montana hook is Jay-Z,” French said before claiming that he might have something that sparked Hov’s interests. “We finally found the song…so you know, you got the news first!” he continued. “So we just finally found song me and him been going back and forth, so hopefully that’ll go down.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: