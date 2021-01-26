LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dr. Ian Smith joins The Morning Hustle for all the latest coronavirus updates, including the variants and what that could mean for vaccine distribution. He tells us that the COVID-19 different variants may change so much that will change the vaccine if enough people don’t get the vaccine. As of Tuesday, January 26th, there have been a reported 421K total deaths in the United States.

Dr. Ian Smith Explains What You Need To Know About The Coronavirus Variants & Impact On Vaccines was originally published on themorninghustle.com

