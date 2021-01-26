CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Calls Out Ex-Hubby’s Alleged Mistress

Premiere of Apple The Morning Show

Wendy Williams shocked fans as she opened her ‘Hot Topics’ segment addressing her ex-husbands alleged mistress, by name . She didn’t leave out his ‘oops baby’ either. Peep the clip below:

 

Ludacris Performs at Summer Jam in Denver

 Ludacris Car Stolen At ATM

 

Okay let’s admit it. We’ve all left the car running for a hot second just to run in and out but we all know there’s a small risk ya car might be stolen. That’s exactly what happened to Ludacris. According to local reports, Luda left his car running at an ATM in ATL on Monday and told police he heard his car speeding away, without getting a good look at the suspect.

Photos
