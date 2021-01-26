Floyd Mayweather Tears into “Con Artist” Conor McGregor After UFC 257 Loss

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This past weekend, Conor “Mystic Mac” McGregor was knocked out for the first time in his MMA career, on the receiving end of calf kicks and straight rights from Dustin Poirier. But if he thought he was done catching lumps after UFC 257, his former “dancing partner” Floyd “Money” Mayweather was not about to let him off the hook so nicely.

In the buildup for his August 2017 bout with Mayweather, McGregor caught some flak for his purportedly racist remarks like, “Rocky III? I’m trying to remember which one was Rocky III. Was that the one in the celebrity gym? I can’t remember if that’s the one with the dancing monkeys or not.”

But after his loss this past Saturday, Mayweather went on his IG page to address his haters and get in some extra licks on McGregor. “I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved, but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exists. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level…. yes, I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate.”

Mayweather defeated McGregor in a highly anticipated bout by 10th round TKO.

However, Mayweather’s post then shifted from “The Notorious” to a perceived animosity from Black people: “It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate comes from my own people.”

Yet, this may be less about perceived racism and more to build hype for Mayweather’s since-postponed fight with Logan Paul. There was some talk of McGregor facing Pacquiao after a potential UFC 257 win. With McGregor’s loss and Mac’s pledge to refocus on MMA, Mayweather may be trying to see if he can spark any remaining interest in a match with the YouTuber. Let’s wait and see.

