The Woman Behind Bernie Sander’s Inauguration Mittens

Bernie Sanders and his mittens were one of the most talked-about things from the Inauguration.

And the woman behind the accessories has been revealed.

Jen Ellis is the one who gave Bernie the mittens back in 2016. She was making presents for her daughter’s teachers, and Sanders’ daughter-in-law owned the preschool that her daughter attended.

“Thanks for all the interest in Bernie’s mittens!” Jen Ellis wrote on Twitter. “I’m so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them.”

A few years ago, Ellis, who teaches second grade, gave the Vermont senator the patterned, hand-knit “ smittens ” — part mittens, part sweater — on the campaign trail. But she didn’t expect he’d start wearing them at high-profile events like the inauguration. The mittens are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, she said in a tweet last year.

