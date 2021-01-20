CLOSE
Tone & Sculpt Your Upper Body With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout

This week is all about tone and sculpting the upper body.  For this workout you will need a set of resistance bands and mat. Remember to warm up for 5-10 minutes before getting into this morning.

1. Seated Rows

2. Standing Chest Press

3. Bicep Curl

4. Overhead Tricep Extension

Complete each move 12-15 times, moving  to the next more right after. Take a 30-60 second rest break after the circuit has been completed.  Repeat 3-4 times. Follow this workout with a 5-10 minute cool down.

For more workouts and fitness tips, follow me @LoveJackiePaige or visit LoveJackiePaige.COM.

Tone & Sculpt Your Upper Body With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout  was originally published on kysdc.com

