Michael B. Jordan Returning For “Black Panther 2”

There is no indication as to how Jordan’s character, Killmonger will be resurrected since he was killed at the end of the original movie. Some fans are saying a multiverse version of Killmonger is possible with Chris Evans returning as Captain America and Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield returning as Spider-Man.

It looks like we haven’t seen the last of Eric Killmonger in Wakanda. We can exclusively report that Michael B. Jordan will be returning for Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2.

This may confuse some fans, given that Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger seemingly died at the hands of his cousin T’Challa at the end of the first film. As he was impaled in the chest by a weapon, T’Challa even offered him a chance to be saved: “Maybe we can still heal you?”. But Killmonger refused, replying: “Why? So you can just lock me up? No. Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships… cause they knew death was better than bondage.”

