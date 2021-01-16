CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Angry Fans Are Trolling James Hardens Restaurant

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Brooklyn Nets v Houston Rockets

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

Angry Rockets fans are fed up with James Harden and his latest comments about his former team the Rocket!

Harden’s eatery Thirteen Restaurant is getting overwhelmed with bad Google reviews – even though it hasn’t opened to the public yet.

Source

In the first episode of “Inside The NBA” since James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the crew naturally discussed one of the biggest pieces of news to come out of the league since the last season was shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As one might expect from understanding the dynamics of the hosts, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were both not exactly complimentary towards Harden.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Excellent !: First Look Photos From ‘Mortal Kombat’…
 1 day ago
01.16.21
Kendrick Lamar, MF DOOM, & More Featured On…
 1 day ago
01.16.21
9 items
Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To…
 1 day ago
01.16.21
12 items
Pearly Whites Bih: Plies Shows Off Teeth After…
 1 day ago
01.16.21
Photos
Close