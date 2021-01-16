Angry Fans Are Trolling James Hardens Restaurant

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Angry Rockets fans are fed up with James Harden and his latest comments about his former team the Rocket!

Harden’s eatery Thirteen Restaurant is getting overwhelmed with bad Google reviews – even though it hasn’t opened to the public yet.

In the first episode of “Inside The NBA” since James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the crew naturally discussed one of the biggest pieces of news to come out of the league since the last season was shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As one might expect from understanding the dynamics of the hosts, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were both not exactly complimentary towards Harden.

